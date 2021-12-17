India Will Launch SSLV in 2022's First Quarter: Dr Jitendra Singh

In a written response to a Rajya Sabha question, Union Minister of State (I/C) for Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh, stated that India is building a small satellite launch vehicle (SSLV). The SSLV is being built by ISRO with private sector cooperation and will be launched in the first quarter of 2022, to assist India in entering the global launch services market.

According to Union Minister Jitendra Singh, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has inked six agreements with four countries to launch foreign satellites between 2021 and 2023. He estimated that 132 million euros (approximately Rs. 1,139 crores) would be earned as a result of this. "From 1999 till date, 342 foreign satellites belonging to 34 countries have been successfully launched on a commercial basis," Singh said.