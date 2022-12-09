India Will Be Another Great Power, Says White House Official

Washington: Recognising emerging India and its economic advances, a top White House official on Thursday said the South Asian country will not be an ally of the United States but will be another greater power, PTI reported. He said no other bilateral relationship is being ‘deepened and strengthened’ more rapidly than between the two countries over the last two decades.

Kurt Campbell, the White House Asia coordinator made these remarks while responding to a question on India at the Aspen Security Forum in Washington.

“The fact is, I don’t know of any bilateral relationship that is being deepened and strengthened more rapidly than the United States and India over the last 20 years,” Kurt Campbell said.

He said in the last 20 years, both India and the US have overcome several hurdles and the “depth of engagement between two sides” is remarkable.

“India has a unique strategic character. It will not be an ally of the United States. It has a desire to be an independent, powerful state and it will be another great power. But I think there are reasons to believe that our strategic alignment is growing across the board in almost every arena,” he said.

The White House official added that the Quad, known as the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, is a group of four countries: the United States, Australia, India, and Japan, has many lines of communication and is helping the four key maritime democracies to strengthen and deepen coordination between them.

(With PTI inputs)

