India Successfully Tests Agni-V

Amid rising border tensions with China, India on Thursday successfully carried out the night trials of the Agni-V nuclear-capable ballistic missile, a leading news agency reported citing defence sources. Agni-V can hit targets beyond 5,000 km with a very high degree of accuracy.

"India today successfully carried out the night trials of the Agni-5 nuclear-capable ballistic missile which can hit targets beyond 5,000 kms," Defence sources told a news agency.

"The test was carried out to validate new technologies and equipment on the missile which is now lighter than before. The trial has proved the capability to enhance the range of the Agni-V missile if required," the source added.

Also Read: Opposition Stages Walkout from Lok Sabha Over Increased Prices of Petrol, Diesel, Minister Puri Replies