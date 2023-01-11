India Successfully Test-fires Nuclear Capable Prithvi-II Surface-to-Surface Missile in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: India carried out a successful test launch of nuclear capable Short-Range Ballistic Missile (SRBM) Prithvi-II from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur off the coast of Odisha on Tuesday.

The training launch of the nuclear-capable Prithvi-II missile, which has a range of around 250 km-350 km, validated all operational and technical parameters of the missile and struck its target with ‘high accuracy’, the defence ministry said in a statement.

“A successful training launch of a short-range ballistic missile, Prithvi-II, was carried out on January 10 from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur off the coast of Odisha,” it said.

The nuclear capable Prithvi-II Short Range Ballistic Missile is the first mobile to be developed under DRDO’s prestigious Integrated Guided Missile Development Program. The surface-to-surface missile was inducted into the Strategic Forces Command in the year 2003.

“A well-established system, Prithvi-II missile, has been an integral part of India’s nuclear deterrence. The missile struck its target with high accuracy. The user training launch successfully validated all operational and technical parameters of the missile,” it added.

