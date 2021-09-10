India’s First Country-Specific Size Chart: In collaboration with the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), the government has undertaken a survey with the goal of introducing a new standardised size chart for India's ready-to-wear apparel business.

"It will have participants from different age groups, income brackets and varied ethnicities," said Shantmanu, DG NIFT.

"To successfully gather anthropometric data from a sample population, we are using a safe 3D whole body scanner technology," Shantmanu stated.

The mapping survey will collect basic information such as gender, location, and age. The survey's first part will look at a size chart for people aged 15 to 65, while the second phase will map sizes for children and footwear. In a nationwide size survey, India will utilise 3D body scanners. Each scan will take around 15 minutes to complete.

India's Size Chart Survey: 25,000 People Across 6 Cities

In Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Shillong, NIFT will install full-body scanners. For the study, NIFT intends to enlist the help of industry participants such as e-commerce behemoths and others.

The data will be handled as a Ministry of Textiles property. After ten years, it will need to be updated. The next survey can be conducted on a much smaller scale.

There's no need to stick to western garment sizes any longer; NIFT will release an India size chart in three years.