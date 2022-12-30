NEW DELHI: The Union Health Ministry on Thursday responded over the death of 18 children from Uzbekistan allegedly after consuming cough syrup manufactured by an Indian drug manufacturer. There have been reports from Uzbekistan concerning contaminated cough syrup Dok1 Max made by Indian company Marion Biotech, NOIDA, Uttar Pradesh.

The samples of the cough syrup have been taken from the manufacturing premises and sent to the Regional Drugs Testing Laboratory (RDTL), Chandigarh for testing, the Ministry stated.

As per a press release by the Health Ministry stating that under directions of Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilizers, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) is in regular contact with the national drug regulator of Uzbekistan regarding the matter since 27th December 2022.

Immediately upon receipt of the information, a joint inspection of the NOIDA facility of the manufacturer, Marion Biotech, was carried out by UP Drug Control and CDSCO team and further action as appropriate would be initiated based on the inspection report.

Marion Biotech is a licensed manufacturer and holds a license for manufacturing of Dok1 Max syrup and Tablet for export purposes granted by Drugs Controller, Uttar Pradesh.

Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Health said that so far, 18 out of 21 children who were suffering with acute respiratory disease have died as a result of taking Doc-1 Max syrup, the ministry said.

𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐔𝐳𝐛𝐞𝐤𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧-𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐒𝐲𝐫𝐮𝐩 𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫 https://t.co/CwqCbEyEWY pic.twitter.com/syji3nHrQT — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) December 29, 2022

Also Read: China Opens Borders to World as Countries Secure their Points of Entry