India Sends Cough Syrups Samples For Testing After Uzbekistan Children Deaths

Dec 30, 2022, 11:39 IST
Uzbekistan Children Deaths: India Responds, Sends Cough Syrup Samples For Testing - Sakshi Post

NEW DELHI: The Union Health Ministry on Thursday responded over the death of 18 children from Uzbekistan allegedly after consuming cough syrup manufactured by an Indian drug manufacturer. There have been reports from Uzbekistan concerning contaminated cough syrup Dok1 Max made by Indian company Marion Biotech, NOIDA, Uttar Pradesh.

The samples of the cough syrup have been taken from the manufacturing premises and sent to the Regional Drugs Testing Laboratory (RDTL), Chandigarh for testing, the Ministry stated.

As per a press release by the Health Ministry stating that under directions of Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilizers, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) is in regular contact with the national drug regulator of Uzbekistan regarding the matter since 27th December 2022.

Immediately upon receipt of the information, a joint inspection of the NOIDA facility of the manufacturer, Marion Biotech, was carried out by UP Drug Control and CDSCO team and further action as appropriate would be initiated based on the inspection report. 

Marion Biotech is a licensed manufacturer and holds a license for manufacturing of Dok1 Max syrup and Tablet for export purposes granted by Drugs Controller, Uttar Pradesh.                 

Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Health said that so far, 18 out of 21 children who were suffering with acute respiratory disease have died as a result of taking Doc-1 Max syrup, the ministry said.

