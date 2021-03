India sees highest single day spike in COVID infections with 35,886 new cases

Covid-19 cases have been in the rise in India over the last 102 days. Maharashtra seems to be a worst case scenario. There have been 23,179 new cases on Wednesday and 84 deaths , the highest in six month since September. The total cases in Maharashtra are 23,70,507. Kerala stands in the second place after Maharashtra with 2,098 fresh cases. Third place is Karnataka with 962k cases and Andhra Pradesh is in the fourth place with 892k cases.

Check out the cases in India which were recorded on Wednesday and the highest count: Punjab (2,039 cases, highest since September 23), Karnataka (1,275, highest since December 9), Gujarat (1,122, highest since December 16), Tamil Nadu (945, highest since December 29), Chhattisgarh (887, highest since January 9), Madhya Pradesh (832, highest since December 31), Haryana (555, highest since December 20), Delhi (536, highest since January 6), Rajasthan (313, highest since January 13), Bengal (303, highest since January 24), UP (261, highest since January 26), Telangana (247, highest since Jan 20), Chandigarh (201, highest since September 26), Himachal (167, highest since January 1), J&K (126, highest since January 17), Uttarakhand (110, highest since January 23) and Puducherry (52, highest since December 2).