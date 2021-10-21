India Scripts History, Enters 100-crore Vaccine Club In Fight Against COVID

India surpassed the 100-crore milestone while administering COVID-19 vaccine doses in the country ,on Thursday. Hailing the vaccination landmark as a triumph of Indian science, enterprise, and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country has scripted history.

Congratulations India! We have achieved a landmark milestone of 100 Crore COVID-19 vaccination doses. Salute to our COVID Warriors, our Healthcare and Frontline Workers who have worked day and night to help us achieve it. #VaccineCentury — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) October 21, 2021

The prime minister also visited the vaccination centre at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here after the milestone was achieved and interacted with hospital officials, staff, and some of the beneficiaries. He was accompanied by Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Modi also expressed gratitude to all the vaccine manufacturing companies of the country, workers engaged in vaccine transportation and health sector professionals engaged in administering the vaccines.

PM @NarendraModi ji at RML Hospital, Delhi, expressing his appreciation to India's real heroes for #VaccineCentury pic.twitter.com/qeNQYeUuH3 — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) October 21, 2021

According to official sources, around 75 percent of India's all eligible adult population has been administered at least the first dose and around 31 per cent has received both the doses of the vaccine.

According to the Union Health Ministry data,India took 85 days to touch the 10-crore vaccination mark

-45 more days to cross the 20-crore mark

-29 more days to reach the 30-crore mark, a

-It then took 76 days to go past the 100-crore mark.

The top five states which have administered the highest number of doses are Uttar Pradesh followed by Maharashtra, West Bengal, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with health care workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase and the vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged over 45 years from April 1 and decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing all above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

