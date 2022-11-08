Hyderabad-based startup Skyroot Aerospace will be the first private space tech company in India when it will launch a rocket into space. The maiden space launch from the private entity named ‘Prarambh’ (the beginning) is expected to take off in the second week of November.

ISRO Chairman Dr Somanath unveiled the first space mission in Bengaluru on Monday. The first privately developed rocket will lift-off with the Vikram-S launch vehicle. As a tribute to the father of Indian space programme, Vikram Sarabhai, the Skyroot’s launch vehicles are named ‘Vikram’. The ‘Prarambh’ mission will carry two Indian and one foreign customer payloads and is set for a launch in a sub-orbital mission from ISRO’s launch pad at Sriharikota.

“A launch window between November 12 and 16 has been notified by authorities, the final date being confirmed based on weather conditions,” Skyroot Aerospace CEO Pawan Kumar Chandana said.

Thrilled to announce #Prarambh, our maiden launch mission, also the first for the Indian private space sector, with launch window between 12-16 Nov '22. Thanks to Chairman @isro for unveiling our mission patch and @INSPACeIND for all the support. Stay tuned🚀#OpeningSpaceForAll pic.twitter.com/xha83Ki2k0 — Skyroot Aerospace (@SkyrootA) November 8, 2022

As Skyroot Aerospace is heralding a new era for the private space sector, Chandana said Skyroot could build and get the Vikram-S rocket mission-ready in such a short time only because of the invaluable support from ISRO and IN-SPACe. A year after the Government of India opened up the space sector to facilitate private sector participation, Skyroot signed an MoU with ISRO for sharing facilities and expertise.

