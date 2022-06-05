India’s Green Cover Spreads Across 81 Million Hectares, Carbon Footprints Also Increasing
The Earth is home to over three trillion trees and this number is so large that it’s almost impossible to grasp fully. The good news is that it is more than seven times the earlier estimation of four hundred billion trees. By comparison, the Amazon Rainforest, which comprises over half of the Earth’s remaining rainforests, is home to about 390 billion trees, or 13% of the world’s trees. This may sound as if Earth is full of trees. But the reality is that we have lost 80% of the world’s trees to logging, clear cutting, burning, and environmental degradation, according to data from the organization One Tree Planted. Overall we have cut 47% of trees since the beginning of the civilization.
India is amongst the
top 10 countries with most trees and many reports suggest that the total forest
cover in India is about 81 million hectares (800,000 square kilometers), which
is 24.62% of the geographical area of India. Though marginal, but it has seen
an increase from 24.56% from the year 2019. Even the forest area cover has
increased by 2260 square kilometers. The carbon stock has also
substantially increased. The current assessment shows that total carbon stock
in the country’s forest is estimated to be 7204 million tonnes, marking an
increase of 79.4 million tonnes since 2019.
We need at least 1
mature tree or 4 to 5 small trees to make enough oxygen for 1 person. On the
contrary, India has a whopping 36 Billion trees, but its population is also
more than a 1.35 billion. Hence, every individual would get just 25-26 trees
each.
It is also true that
protecting environment is not just about tree plantation, it is also about
pollution control, water conservation, energy conservation, civic sense, and
above all, being a responsible citizen, who is an advocator of sustainable
planet. The change begins from an individual, and then individuals make a
society and finally envisage a collective vision of a country. It is not
about just being environment conscious, it is also about thinking for the
future, thinking about the economic development and building a responsible
sensible society.
Globally World
Environment Day is celebrated across the world with an only intention to let
everyone know that there is one Earth and it is the responsibility of each
individual to balance it in such a way that everyone lives here in harmony.
This is also the theme of World Environment Day – 2022.
When we need to care
about the future, the future generation needs to take the reins in their hands.
The young children of today will become torch bearers of tomorrow.
We have one planet to
stay and no more to go. Protect it before it decides to protect itself, as the
nature does carry the power to protect itself.
By Pavan Kaushik
(The author is a leading communicator, storyteller and writer)