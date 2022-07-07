India’s First Cable-stayed Bridge: Railway Minister Shares Photos
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday shared the unseen photos of the under-construction Anji Khad bridge which is India's first cable-stayed rail bridge in Reasi district of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
While sharing the breathtaking photos of the Anji Khad Bridge on Twitter, Vaishnaw writes this future-ready cable-stayed rail bridge will connect Kashmir.
Anji Khad Bridge is situated over the Anji river. It will connect the Katra-Reasi section at the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla route. The 272-kilometer long Udhampur-Baramulla Railway Line will be a game-changer for the Union Territory.
The project is the highest altitude railway network in India as it defies gravity on the impossible terrain of the Pir Panjal Mountain Range.
