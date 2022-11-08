India’s Efforts to Ensure There’s Only One World: PM Modi Unveils G20 Logo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday unveiled the logo, theme and website of India’s G20 Presidency. In his virtual address, Modi said the lotus is a symbol of hope and seven petals of the lotus in the logo represent the seven continents. It ties in with the theme of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' or ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future', he added.

“The world is going through the after-effects of a disruptive once-in-a-century pandemic, conflicts and lot of economic uncertainty. The symbol of the lotus in the G20 logo is a representation of hope in these times. No matter how adverse the circumstances, the lotus still blooms,” PM Modi said.

Indonesia is the current chair of G20 and India will assume the presidency of the group on December 1. New Delhi will also host the summit in the second week of September next year. Describing India the ‘mother of democracy’, PM Modi said India’s efforts will be to ensure that “there is no first world or third world, but only one world.”

PM Modi said the events will not be limited to Delhi or some cities. All corners of the country will see programmes.

“Every state has its own culture and beauty. Rajasthani use this greeting ‘padharo mhare des’, Gujarat's loving welcome is ‘tamaru swagat chhe' in Kerala, in Malayalam, this love gets the words ‘ellaavarkkum swagatham'… Madhya Pradesh says, ‘Aap ka swagat hai’,” he added.

The G-20 logo and theme are closely linked to India’s rich history, diverse culture and our commitment towards a better planet. pic.twitter.com/591rYnNrbE — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2022

It is worth mentioning here that the G20 comprises the world's major developed and developing economies, from Argentina and Brazil to Australia and Canada, and China, the UK, US and the European Union. It’s Its aim is to secure global financial stability by involving middle-income countries.

Also Read: On Demonetisation’s 6th Anniversary, Congress Says Centre’s Policies Break MSMEs’ Backbone