New Delhi: On the eve of demitting office at the end of term, Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday said he was confident that the country is getting equipped to make the 21st century the century of India.

In his farewell speech to the nation, Kovind referred to the National Education Policy and the renewed focus on healthcare which along with economic reforms will let citizens find the best course for their lives.

“5 years ago, I was elected as the President through your elected people's representatives. My term as the President is finishing today. I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to all of you & your public representatives,” Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind said.

Invoking Mahatma Gandhi, the Outgoing President urged everyone to contemplate his life and teachings for a few minutes every day.

He recalled his journey from a mud house to the Rashtrapati Bhavan and said it testified the strength of India’s democracy that it creates pathways for everyone. Kovind emphasised that connection with roots is the essence of India and asked the younger generation to stay connected with their village or town, schools and teachers.

“If that Ram Nath Kovind from village Paraunkh is addressing you today, it is solely thanks to the inherent power of our vibrant democratic institutions,” he said.

I firmly believe that our country is getting equipped to make the 21st century, the century of India. pic.twitter.com/hkDnq0WwQI — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 24, 2022

In his speech, Kovind touched upon Bhimrao Ambedkar’s concluding remarks in the Constituent Assembly before the Constitution was adopted and said “India must not be content with mere political democracy as it cannot without social democracy.”

He described social democracy as a way of life which recognises the trinity of liberty, equality and fraternity as the principles of life and cautioned that neither should be treated as a separate item. “To divorce one from the other is to defeat the very purpose of democracy. The trinity of ideals must not be mistaken for abstractions. They are real; they can be realised,” he observed.

Also Read: Gujarat BJP Leader Resigns After Video Showing Him Drunk Goes Viral