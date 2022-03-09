India to Resume International Flights From March 27

India is going to resume scheduled international commercial flights from March 27. It is all known knowledge that the scheduled international flight services have been suspended since March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Special flights have been operating between India and 37 countries since July 2020 under air bubble arrangements.

"After having recognized the increased vaccination coverage across the globe and in consultation with the stakeholders, the Government of India has decided to resume scheduled commercial international passenger services to/ from India from 27.03.2022, i.e. start of summer schedule 2022," the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in an official statement.

The international operations will be subject to "strict adherence to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare guidelines for international travel".

India has air transport bubbles with Afghanistan, Australia, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Canada, Ethiopia, Finland, France, Germany, Iraq, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Maldives, Mauritius, Nepal, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, Russia, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Seychelles, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Tanzania, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, US, and Uzbekistan.

In November 2021, the aviation ministry has announced plans to resume regular international flights starting December 15, 2021, but didn't start due to the increase in the number of Omicron cases.