NEW DELHI: India's COVID-19 tally of cases went past 42,04,613 with a record 90,802 people being infected in a day, making it the world’s second-most affected from the pandemic after the United States, surpassing Brazil.

A total of 32,50,429 people have recuperated so far, pushing the national recovery rate to 77.30 per cent on Monday, according to the Union health ministry data on Sunday at 8 am showed.

The death toll climbed to 71,642 with 1,016 fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours. The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.70 per cent.

There are 8,82,542 active cases of the infection in the country which comprises 20.99 per cent of the total caseload.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and it went past 40 lakh on September 5.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 4,95,51,507 samples have been tested up to September 6 with 7,20,362 samples being tested on Sunday.

Globally, COVID-19 has infected 2.70 crore people, and 8.82 lakh have died due to it, according to Johns Hopkins University. Over 1.80 crore people across the world have recovered from the infection.