NEW DELHI: India has crossed another grim milestone of 3 lakh coronavirus positive cases, the new cases increased to a record of 11,775 on Friday. The number of deaths reported due to COVID-19 is 8,886. The first coronavirus case in India was reported on January 30 in Kerala and after 100 days, the number of COVID-19 cases in the country crossed the 1 lakh-mark. After just 15 days, India has hit 2 lakh-mark and now it is 3 lakh. The data shows that the number of cases increased after 'Unlock 1' which has eased the lockdown restrictions in the country.

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, contributes to the major chunk of COVID-19 cases. 3,493 fresh cases were reported to take its total to 1,01,141 and the death toll increased to 3,717. According to the reports, Maharashtra will start the trails for remdesivir, a drug touted to show positive results in the treatment of COVID-19.

In Delhi, 2,137 new cases have been detected and the capital city crossed the 2,000 mark for the first time. There are 36,824 coronavirus positive cases in Delhi, while its death toll rose to 1,214. On Friday, Delhi reported 129 fatalities and it has become the first state in over a month to report more deaths than Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, adding 1982 COVID-19 cases, Tamil Nadu crossed 40,000 mark on Friday. Tamil Nadu is another worst-hit state. Hospitals in Chennai started to put low- risk patients on the waitlist for admission. 367 people died due to coronavirus infection in the state till date.

A total of 495 fresh cases have been reported in Gujarat and 31 more fatalities, taking the state's caseload to 22,562 and the death toll to 1,416.

Uttar Pradesh reported 20 more COVID-19 deaths and 528 fresh cases, the highest single-day spike so far for the state. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state has crossed 12,700 mark while more than 7,600 people have recovered.

However, compared to some of the worst-hit nations, India's COVID-19 recovery rate has been much better. The number of patients who recovered from illness on Friday stood at 1,47,195.

Fresh cases were also reported from Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, Sikkim, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh, among other states and UTs.