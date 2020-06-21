NEW DELHI: India's coronavirus cases have crossed the grim milestone of 4 lakh and the country has reported more than 15,000 cases on Saturday. The total number of coronavirus positive cases in India is 4,10,923 and the number of deaths reported so far is close to 13,000. After the United States, Brazil and Russia, India is having the highest number of cases in the world. India took 109 days to cross the first one lakh cases but now, the last one lakh cases have been reported in just 8 days. But, a huge sigh of relief is that 2,277,705 people have been recovered from the coronavirus.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra is 1,28,205 and the number of people who lost their lives due to COVID-19 is 5,894. Mumbai reported 1,190 fresh cases and on Saturday it accounted for 85% of the state's fatalities with 136 deaths.

Tamil Nadu has reported 2,396 new cases, Chennai and other three neighbouring districts remained under an intensive lockdown for the second day. Tamil Nadu has crossed the 56,000 mark and the total tally stood at 56,845 on Saturday.

Gujarat also recorded its second highest daily tally of 539 cases and nearly 20 people have died on Saturday. More than 530 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours taking the total tally to 18,702. The number of patients discharged have been increased to 70% from 42.5% a month ago. The total number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat is 26,737.

Rajasthan registered second highest spike with 381 new cases, taking the state's tally to 14,537. Due to coronavirus, 337 people have died in the state. Andhra Pradesh reported 491 new cases and it is the highest single day spike. The deadly coronavirus has claimed the lives of 101 people in the state.

India tested 1,89,869 samples in the last 24 hours. A total of 66,16,496 samples have been tested so far. The number of coronavirus cases in Delhi are increasing and the AAP government is taking all the measures to contain the spread of coronavirus.