NEW DELHI: In the last 24 hours more than 64,531 people have tested positive for coronavirus. India's COVID-19 tally rose to 27,67,273 on Wednesday, while the recoveries crossed the 20 lakh mark pushing the recovery rate to 73.64 percent, according to the Union Health Ministry data. There are 6,76,514 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country while the number of recoveries has surged to 20,37,870. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh mark on August 7.

A total of 1,092 people have died due to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours and the death toll increased to 52,889. Coronavirus Case fatality rate has declined to 1.91 percent. Maharashtra, New Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh are the worst hit states with coronavirus in the country. On Tuesday, Andhra Pradesh stood on the third place after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu to cross the three lakh mark.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 3,17,42,782 samples have been tested up to August 18 with 8,01,518 samples being tested on Tuesday.

More than 22 million people have tested positive for coronavirus in the world, while nearly 775,000 people have died due to COVID-19 infection. Around 14 million people have recovered from coronavirus.