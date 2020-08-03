NEW DELHI: The number of coronavirus cases in India crossed 18 lakh mark and according to the latest update from the Union Health Ministry, 18,03,695 people have been infected with the dangerous coronavirus. This number includes cases involving foreign nationals, patients who have recovered. A total of 38,135 have succumb to COVID-19.

The reported active COVID-19 cases in India now stands at 5,79,357. In the last 24 hours, as many as 52,972 fresh coronavirus cases and 771 deaths were reported. A total of 11,86,203 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far. This is the straight fifth day that coronavirus cases have increased by more than 50,000. According to the ICMR, a total of 2,02,02,858 samples were collected by August 2 with 3,81,027 samples being collected on Sunday.

There has been a gradual rise in the difference between recoveries and active cases. For the first time on 10 June 2020, the cumulative number of recovered patients surpassed the active cases with a difference of 1,573. It has now been raised to 6,06,846. The total number of confirmed coronavirus in Maharashtra are 4,41,228. Tamil Nadu has 2,57,613 and it is followed by Andhra Pradesh with 1,58,764, Delhi with 1,37,677 and 1,34,819 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Karnataka.

Globally, coronavirus infections have crossed 1.80 crore, while the death toll has risen to 6.88 lakh. India has the third-highest number of coronavirus cases in the world.