NEW DELHI: India witnessed a huge single-day spike with 48,661 new COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours on Sunday, taking the country's coronavirus tally to 13,85,522, according to data released by Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The country reported 705 deaths on Sunday and the toll rose to 32,063.

A total of 8,85,577 patients were completely cured and discharged till date. Currently, there are 4,67,882 active coronavirus cases in the country.

India is reporting more than 40,000 positive cases across the country since July 23.

Maharashtra,Tamil Nadu and Delhi tops the list of most affected COVID-19 states in India. Maharashtra reported the highest of 1,40,000 cases and 13,312 deaths and Tamil Nadu reported 2,06,737 coronavirus cases and 3,409 deaths till date.

Delhi reported a total of 1,29,531 cases and 3,806 deaths due to the virus.

As the number of COVID-19 cases is increasing across the country, many states are strictly enforcing the lockdown rules and regulations, while other states are enforcing complete lockdown in major cities and containment zones.

However, the health ministry said that the recovery cases were double the number of the active cases and the recovery rate was 63.91 per cent.

India conducted testing on 1,62,91,331 samples till date, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). On Saturday, India tested 4,42,263 samples.