NEW DELHI: With the highest single-day spike of 45,720 cases, India's COVID-19 tally has crossed the 12-lakh mark on Thursday, July 23. The country crossed the 12-lakh mark, just three days after it went past the 11-lakh milestone.

The coronavirus caseload in the country surged to 12,38,635.

The death toll has mounted to 29,861 with a record 1,129 fatalities in a day, according to the Union Health Ministry data update at 8 am.

A total of 7,82,606 people have recovered so far in the country. Around 63.18 per cent people have recovered so far.

There are 4,26,167 active cases of coronavirus infection presently in the country.

Maharashtra (10,576), Tamil Nadu (5,849), Karnataka (4,764), Uttar Pradesh (2,300), West Bengal (2,291), Telangana (1,554), Bihar (1,417), Assam (1,390), Delhi (1,227), Odisha (1,078), Kerala (1,038) and Gujarat (1,020) contributed to around 75 per cent of the total single-day spike of 45,720.

Of the 1,129 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 518 are from Tamil Nadu, 280 from Maharashtra, 65 from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana has reported nine fatalities.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 1,50,75,369 samples have been tested up to July 22 with 3,50,823 samples being tested on Wednesday.

The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.