NEW DELHI: India witnessed a huge spike in COVID-19 cases with 37,148 new cases reported in the past 24 hours on Tuesday. With this, the coronavirus cases in the country rose to 11,55,191.



India reported 587 deaths on Tuesday and with this COVID-19 deaths rose to 28,084.

According to Union health ministry data on Tuesday, a total of 7,24,578 patients were completely cured and discharged till date. With this, the recovery per cent in the state reached to 62.72 per cent

Currently, there are 4,02,529 active coronavirus cases in the country.

ICMR, meanwhile, said it was busy testing COVID-19 and tested more than 3,30,000 samples on Tuesday. As of July 20, 1,43,81,303 coronavirus tests were conducted nationwide.

India conducted testing on 1,43,81,303 samples till July 20, as per the reports of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). On Monday India tested 3,30,000 samples.

The central government has also warned all the states and union territories against the use of N-95 masks with valved respirators.

The Centre said that such N-95 masks with valved respirators cannot prevent the escaping of the virus from the mask and termed them as detrimental to the measures being adopted for containing the spread of the COVID-19.



Of the 587 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra reported the highest with 176, Followed by Karnataka with 72, 70 from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh reported 54, 46 deaths reported in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Delhi reported 35 cases each.

On the other hand, Gujarat registered 20 deaths followed by 17 from Madhya Pradesh and 10 from Jammu and Kashmir.

Rajasthan recorded nine deaths, while eight deaths registered in Punjab, seven in Telangana, while Odisha and Harayana registered six cases each, four deaths were reported Jharkhand, three in Uttarakhand, Tripura and Meghalaya reported two cases each followed by one case each in Kerala, Goa, Assam and Puducherry.