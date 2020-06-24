NEW DELHI: India witnessed the highest single-day spike by reporting 15,968 positive COVID-19 cases for the past 24 hours on Wednesday, June 24.This is the highest single-day spike reported in India since January after the COVID-19 virus broke out in the country, in these six months.

As per the bulletin released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India reported 15,968 cases and 465 deaths on Wednesday morning, with this the total number of COVID-19 cases in India crossed 4,50,000.

With the 15,968 cases reported today, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country climbed up to 2,58,685 and currently, there are 1,83,022 active cases.



A total of 2,58,685 have been cured and discharged from the hospitals till date. The toll deaths rose to 14,476 with 465 new fatalities.

Around 56.71 per cent of the coronavirus, patients have recovered from the virus so far.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the country also includes Foreigners.

Out of the 465 new deaths reported, 248 were from Maharashtra, 68 deaths reported in Delhi, 39 in Tamil Nadu, 26 people died in Gujarat, 19 from Uttar Pradesh, 11 died in West Bengal, nine each in Haryana and Rajasthan, followed by eight each in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

Followed by our each in Madhya Pradesh and Punjab, three deaths were reported in Telangana, two deaths each were reported in Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha and Uttarakhand.

According to the Indian Medical Research Council (ICMR), 2,15,195 people have undergone COVID-19 tests in the past 24 hours, and a total of 73,52,911 tests have been conducted so far.

Worldwide, 93.59 lakh people have been infected with this pandemic and 4.79 lakh people have died. The US tops the list with the highest number of COVID-19 cases with 24.42 lakh cases, followed by Brazil with 11.51 lakh cases and there are 5.99 lakh positive cases in Russia. India ranked fourth in the list of countries with the highest number of corona cases