NEW DELHI: India on Thursday hit out at China for making yet another attempt to raise the Kashmir issue at the United Nations Security Council, saying it "firmly" rejects Beijing's "interference" in the country's internal affairs.

"We have noted that China initiated a discussion in the UN Security Council on issues pertaining to the Indian Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement, as reported by a news agency.

"This was not the first time that China has sought to raise a subject that is solely an internal matter of India. As on such previous occasions, this attempt too met with little support from the international community," it added.

The MEA asked China to draw proper conclusions from such "infructuous attempts".

"We firmly reject China’s interference in our internal affairs and urge it to draw proper conclusions from such infructuous attempts," it said.

Earlier, India on Wednesday hit out at China for calling reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir as "illegal and invalid" and asserted that Beijing does not have any locus standi on the matter. External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said China is advised not to comment on the internal affairs of other nations.

"We have noted the comments of the Chinese MFA spokesperson on the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The Chinese side has no locus standi whatsoever on this matter and is advised not to comment on the internal affairs of other nations," he said.

The Chinese spokesperson made the comments following a question by a Pakistani correspondent on the completion of one year of the revocation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir and its bifurcation into two union territories--Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.