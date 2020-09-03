'India Is Reeling Under Modi-Made Disasters': Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the state of the economy, rise in Covid-19 cases and "external aggression" at borders, alleging that India is reeling under "Modi-made disasters".

His attack comes after official data showed on Monday that the country's economy suffered its worst slump on record in April-June, with the gross domestic product (GDP) contracting by 23.9 per cent as the coronavirus-related lockdown weighed on the already declining consumer demand and investment.

"India is reeling under Modi-made disasters: 1. Historic GDP reduction -23.9% 2. Highest Unemployment in 45 yrs 3. 12 Crs job loss 4. Centre not paying states their GST dues 5. Globally highest Covid-19 daily cases and deaths 6. External aggression at our borders (sic)," Gandhi tweeted.

Rebutting Gandhi's attack in a video earlier this week on the state of the economy, the BJP had mocked him saying he should release a video about the "G-23", a reference to the 23 leaders who wrote to the Congress chief seeking the party's overhaul.