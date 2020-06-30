NEW DELHI: In a good sign, India's recovery rate of COVID-19 patients is nearing 60 per cent. The Union Health Ministry has credited to the collective and focused efforts of Centre and States for containment and management of COVID-19 pandemic.

As on date, there are 1,19,696 more recovered patients than COVID-19 active cases.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 2,15,125, while 3,34,821 patients have been cured/discharged. A total of 13,099 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

"This has resulted in the recovery rate amongst COVID-19 patients further improving to 59.07 per cent," the health ministry said on Tuesday.

The number of diagnostic labs is continuously increasing and India now has 1,049 labs dedicated to COVID-19. These include 761 labs in the government sector and 288 private labs, the health ministry said.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 86,08,654 samples have been tested up to June 29 with 2,10,292 samples tested on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reviewed India's preparations for vaccinating its vast population against COVID-19 once a vaccine is available and asserted that vaccination must be affordable and universal. He chaired a high-level meeting to review planning and preparations for vaccination against the novel coronavirus.

Speaking on the coronavirus situation in his address to the nation today, he said India is comparatively in a better position compared to many countries of the world, as timely imposition of lockdown and other decisions have saved lakhs of lives.