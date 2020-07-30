NEW DELHI: In a grim milestone, COVID-19 cases in India crossed the 50,000 mark in a single-day for the first time. India recorded 52,123 fresh infections in 24 hours, pushing the tally to 15,83,792 on Thursday, July 30.

With 775 people succumbing to the disease in a day, the death toll was pushed to 34,968, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The fatality rate stood at 2.21 pc.

The recoveries went past 10 lakh on Thursday as recovery rate among COVID-19 patients was recorded at 64.44 per cent.

There are 5,28,242 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country presently. The total number of confirmed cases also includes foreigners.

The number of tests for detection of COVID-19 has crossed the 18-million mark in the country. According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 1,81,90,382 samples have been tested up to July 29 with 4,46,642 samples being tested on Wednesday.

Of the 775 fresh deaths, 298 are from Maharashtra, 92 from Karnataka, 82 from Tamil Nadu, 65 from Andhra Pradesh and 12 from Telangana.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.