NEW DELHI: India reported 32,695 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, July 16 taking the total to 9,68,876. The toll rose by 606 to 24,915. This is the highest daily rise in the number of infections as well as deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

For the first time in a single day, COVID-19 cases in India crossed the 30,000 mark.

The number of recoveries stands at 6,12,814. With this, the recovery rate now stands at 63.25 per cent.

There are 3,31,146 active cases of coronavirus infection presently in the country.

The total number of confirmed cases includes foreigners.

Of the 606 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 233 are from Maharashtra, 86 from Karnataka, 68 from Tamil Nadu, 44 from Andhra Pradesh and 11 from Telangana.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that India tested 3,26,826 samples on Wednesday, July 15. A total of 1,27,39,490 samples have been tested so far in India.

Globally, coronavirus count is now over 1.35 crore, while the toll has crossed 5.83 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracking COVID-19 data across the world.