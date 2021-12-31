India Records Second Omicron Death in Udaipur

UDAIPUR: India recorded its second Omicron death in the State of Rajasthan and the first in the death, on Friday, after the first one was reported in Maharashtra on Thursday.

As per reports, a 73-year old man, who was found infected with Omicron variant after the genome sequencing was conducted is said to have died in a Udaipur hospital on Friday, an official said.

As per the Udaipur health officials, the man tested negative twice, on December 21 and 25, but he was suffering from post-covid pneumonia.

His death was also stated to be due to post covid pneumonia with comorbidities -- diabetes, hypertension, and hypothyroidism, Udaipur Chief Medical Health Officer stated.

The man was found COVID positive on December 15 and had typical symptoms like fever, cough and rhinitis therefore he was admitted to the hospital. His samples were sent to a lab for genome sequencing. On December 25 results showed that he had the omicron variant. He died a week later.

