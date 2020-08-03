India is reporting a high number of coronavirus cases and today it is the 133rd day since the country implemented a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus infection. Till date, India has recorded 18,03,695 confirmed coronavirus, including 38,135 deaths. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Delhi have the highest number of cases. Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka are also witnessing a spike in the COVID-19 positive cases. But what comes as a ray of hope is that India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 65.8 percent.

According to the HT reports, the number of people recovered from the dangerous coronavirus in the country surpassed 1.1 million mark over the weekend when more than 1,00,000 people were declared free of COVID-19 infection, the highest number reported over two days. This indicates that the country's disease control policy is successful in preventing the high number of deaths.

Union Health Ministry said that "Coordinated implementation of the effective containment strategy, rigorous monitoring and structured clinical management procedures resulted in a significant rise in recovery levels and a steady decline in CFR."

NITI Aayog member VK Paul who heads the national task force on COVID-19 said that, "This means that we have learned to take care of the positive cases; we have learned what works and what doesn't. We are able to provide much more structured and systematic treatment. Those involved in the management of COVID-19 are learning by reading and watching each other on a regular basis."

A senior epidemiologist with ICMR said that, "India's mortality rate is low; below 3%, which means that some 97-98 per cent of those who tested positive for coronavirus will eventually recover. The recovery rate is also related to the case load; if the case load is higher, the recovery will take longer, as it will also require a higher number of serious cases."

Around six in 10 people living in some of the biggest slums in the country have developed antibodies for COVID-19 and this indicates that they have recovered from the infection. A Serological survey of 6,936 people across three suburbs in Mumbai may explain why there is a sharp drop in infection among the population in close proximity, despite new cases accelerating overall in India..

In the latest central guidelines, the government announced that schools, colleges and educational institutions would remain closed until the end of August. Metro rail activities, cinemas, swimming pools, amusement centers, restaurants, bars, auditoriums, and other facilities involving large events will also remain closed.