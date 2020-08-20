NEW DELHI: India on Thursday, August 20 recorded the biggest one-day jump with 69,652 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the COVID-19 tally in the country to 28,36,926, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

A total of 20,96,664 people have recovered from COVID-19, taking the recovery rate to 73.91 per cent.

The death toll climbed to 53,866 with 977 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

There are 6,86,395 active COVID-19 cases in India.

Maharashtra accounts for the maximum of cases with 6,28,642, followed by Tamil Nadu with 3,55,449, Andhra Pradesh with 3,16,003, Karnataka (2,49,590), Uttar Pradesh (1,67,510) and Delhi (1,56,139).

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 3,26,61,252 samples have been tested till August 19 with 9,18,470 samples being tested on Wednesday.