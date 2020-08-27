NEW DELHI: India reported 75,760 cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, marking the biggest daily rise in the country, pushing the total tally to 33,10,235, Union Health Ministry update on Thursday said. The toll has rose to 60,472 deaths.

A total of 25,23,771 patients have recovered from the infection in the country. The recovery rate stood to 76.24 per cent.

Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state with 7,18,711 cases. Three South Indian states then follow with Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

There are 7,25,991 active cases in the country.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday asserted that a fair and inclusive COVID-19 vaccine access strategy should have been in place by now and said the government's alleged "unpreparedness" is "alarming". Gandhi had earlier demanded that the government clearly define an inclusive and equitable vaccine access policy to ensure its affordability and fair distribution.

"A fair and inclusive Covid vaccine access strategy should have been in place by now. But there are still no signs of it," he said in a tweet.

"GOI’s (Government of India) unpreparedness is alarming," the former Congress chief said, tagging his August 14 tweet in which he said India will soon be one of the COVID-19 vaccine-producing countries and the government must spell out its strategy.