NEW DELHI: India's COVID-19 tally rose to 25,89,682 with a single-day spike of 63,490 infections, according to the Union Health Ministry data at 8 am. The toll rose to 49,980 with 944 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours.

The total number of recoveries rose to 18,62,258 pushing the recovery rate to 71.91 per cent on Sunday.

India has been reporting over 60,000 cases daily since August 7, barring August 11 when the country registered 53,601 new cases of the infection. India had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7.

The case fatality rate has declined to 1.93 per cent.

There are 6,77,444 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country presently which comprise 26.16 per cent of the total caseload in the country.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 2,93,09,703 samples have been tested up to August 15. A total of 7,46,608 samples were being tested on Saturday.

Of the 944 fresh deaths reported, 322 are from Maharashtra, 127 from Tamil Nadu, 114 from Karnataka, 87 from Andhra Pradesh and nine fatalities have been reported from Telangana.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.