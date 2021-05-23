India Records 2.40 Lakh New Covid Cases

On Sunday, India recorded 240,842 new Covid19 cases. This is according to the last 24 hours data. Even the death toll saw a rise and a total of 3,741 deaths were reported. The 3 lakh mark which the country has been crossing for quite some time was fortunately not seen on Sunday.

According to the Union Health Ministry, this steady decline can be a good sign. The total number of Covid cases in India now stands at 2,65,30,132 with the total number of deaths being 2,99,266. The number is still relatively high. The recovery rate is fairly good as it is currently more than 88 per cent.

Back in the first week of May, it was reported that India records 150 deaths every hour. The country has been recording such a high number of positive cases and deaths in the last couple of weeks that it is way higher than any other country. If we look at a 10-day cumulative record by any country, India stands on top. The daily cases are still crossing the 2 to 3 lakh mark.

In April final week, India saw one of the highest single-day cases. During this time of need, India is being helped by many countries. It is either by the export of oxygen tanks, oxygen concentrators or other medical supplies.

As India is facing adverse conditions now, other countries are trying to provide help in whichever way they can. Recently France announced that it will help India with medical supplies and other Covid19 essentials under their ‘Solidarity Mission.’Similarly, other countries are also providing help by exporting oxygen, medical drugs and vaccine.

Talking about the testing rate, that is going fine as well. As of May 22, 32,86,07,937 samples have been tested.