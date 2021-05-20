India Record Highest Single Day COVID Deaths as States Resort to Lockdown

In an unfortunate piece of news, it was reported that India has recorded a total of 4,529 Covid related deaths in the last 24 hours. This puts India on top of the ill-fated toll record. Earlier it was the USA in January with 4,475 deaths in 24 hours but now India has taken over.

Also, India reported a total of 2.67 lakh new cases. With this, the total now becomes 2.54 crore Covid cases in the country.

Since May 12 at least seven times, India reported over 4,000 daily deaths. Although there has been a drop in the number of cases since the lockdown was implemented in many states, the death toll remains high. Also, the positivity rate remains high in many states even after the lockdown.

According to the reports, India records 150 deaths every hour. The country has been recording such a high number of positive cases and deaths in the last couple of weeks that it is way higher than any other country. As of data released for the last week of April and the first week of May, India recorded the highest cumulative deaths in 10 days.

Earlier the WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus shared that India's Covid-19 situation remains extremely alarming, with a troubling number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths continuing to be recorded in many states. In response to the Covid-19 outbreak in India, thousands of oxygen concentrators, tents for mobile field hospitals, masks, and other medical supplies have been shipped.

To battle the situation, many states have announced a lockdown. Telangana, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Delhi, to name a few. The best way to avoid an emergency like situation is to get vaccinated. But now the problem is that there aren’t enough doses. The country was supposed to start vaccinating those in the age group of 18-44 starting from May 1, but due to the shortage, this program got postponed.