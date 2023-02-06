India Ready to Provide Help to Earthquake-affected People in Turkey: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that India is ready to provide all possible help to the earthquake-affected people in Turkey.

PM Modi was addressing the people at the India Energy Week 2023 event, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

While addressing the people, Modi said, "We are all looking at the destructive earthquake that hit Turkey. There are reports of the deaths of several people as well as damage. Damages are suspected even in countries near Turkey. The sympathies of the 140 crore people of India are with all earthquake-affected people."

At least 76 people have been killed across seven provinces in Turkey and 42 were reported dead in Syria in initial reports after a deadly earthquake struck 23 kilometres (14.2 miles) east of Nurdagi in Turkey's Gaziantep province on Monday, Anadolu Agency reported citing disaster management authorities.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter that "search and rescue teams were immediately dispatched" to the areas hit by the quake.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also tweeted and expressed grief over the loss of lives in the tragic earthquake that jolted both Turkey and Syria

Also Read: Deadly Earthquake Strikes Turkey