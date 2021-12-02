India to Ramp up Testing After 2 Omicron Cases Detected

NEW DELHI/BENGALURU: Two cases of the Omicron COVID variant have been detected in India, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

This was the first confirmation of the coronavirus strain within the country's borders that has triggered global alarm.

Both the cases have been reported in Karnataka with the patients being two foreigners, the health ministry's joint secretary Lav Agarwal revealed in a press conference. All primary, secondary contacts of both Omicron cases detected in Karnataka have been traced and are being tested.

The join secretary also assured that there was no need to panic about the Omicron detection but awareness is absolutely essential. Follow Coivd-appropriate behaviour, avoid gatherings, he advised.

Also Read: Hyderabad: Female Passenger From UK Tests Positive At RGIA

People returning from the ‘at-risk' countries will have to be in-home quarantine for seven days, despite testing negative for COVID-19. They will be examined again on the eighth day again as per guidelines.