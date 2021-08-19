India Post Recruitment 2021: Application Deadline For 2357 Vacancies Extended Check Details

India Post Recruitment 2021: The deadline for submitting online applications for the West Bengal Circle has been extended to August 22, 2021, for those applicants who have previously registered but have not yet completed their final applications, according to the official website.

Interested applicants should apply for the West Bengal GDS Recruitment via India Post's official website.

India Post Recruitment 2021 Details:

For the posts of Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), and Dak Sevak, Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment 2021 is currently in Cycle 3.

BPM/ ABPM/ Dak Sevaks - 2357 Posts

India Post Recruitment 2021 Salary:

Minimum TRCA for 4 Hours/Level 1 in TRCA Slab

BPM - Rs.12,000/- ABPM/Dak Sevak - Rs. 10,000/-

Minimum TRCA for 5 Hours/Level 2 in TRCA Slab

BPM - Rs 14,500/- ABPM/Dak Sevak - Rs 12,000/-

How to apply for India Post GDS Recruitment 2021

Interested applicants can apply online at appost.in from July 20th to August 22nd, 2021. Here is the link to the India Post Recruitment Notification in PDF format.

Candidates can download a printout of their online application for future reference after submitting it online.

India Post Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification:

Candidates who have completed the 10th standard Secondary School Examination certificate with passing marks in Mathematics, the local language, and English, administered by any recognised Board of School Education by the Government of India, State Governments, or Union Territories in India. The candidate should have completed at least 10th grade in the local language.

Age limit:

18 to 40 years of age (Age relaxation for reserved category as per govt. norm and there will be no age relaxation for EWS Category)

The urgent vacancies will be filled without an examination, which means that chosen candidates will not be required to take an examination.

India Post Recruitment 2021 Application submission:

The candidate's applications will only be accepted online. To get a Registration Number, a candidate who wishes to apply online must first register with the following essential information:

- Name (In capital letters as per X class certificate Marks Memo including spaces)

- Father Name

- Mobile Number (Unique for one registration number)

- Date of Birth

- Gender

- Community

- PH – Type of Disability – (HH/OH/VH)- Percentage of disability

- State in which class 10th passed

- Board in which the 10th class passed

- Year of Passing 10th class

- 10th Class Certificate Number / Roll Number (optional)

- Transgender certificate issued by the District Magistrate as per the transgender persons (protection of rights) act, 2019.

India Post Recruitment 2021 Notification: Click Here