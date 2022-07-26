New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was detained by the Delhi Police on Tuesday as he staged a protest against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate.

Besides Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge, Ranjeet Ranjan, KC Venugopal, Manickam Tagore, Imran Pratapgarhi, and K Suresh were also detained and shifted to Kingsway Camp here.

The Congress leader sat on Rajpath to register his protest in the presence of a heavy posse of policemen. He raised his voice over a range of issues from price rise and GST to targeting of opposition leaders by central agencies. The Congress MP was detained and forcibly put him in the bus along with other detained leaders. Hitting out at the central government for ‘dictatorship,’ Rahul told reporters that, “India is a police state, Modi is a king.”

Also Read: Nation Pays Rich Tributes to Kargil Martyrs on Vijay Diwas

he Congress social media team put out a tweet in Hindi with this caption “History repeating” and shared Rahul Gandhi’s image alongside a black and white photo of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, his grandmother, staging a dharna on road.

Sonia Appears Before ED Today

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials recorded the statement of Congress President Sonia Gandhi for about 2.5 hours. This is the second time the ED has questioned the Congress leader in money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper.

Sonia Gandhi left the ED office in Delhi around 2 pm for lunch. Earlier in the day, she reached the agency’s office and was accompanied by Z+ security and her children Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Priyanka stayed back with her mother while Rahul left the premises.

Also Read: ED Grills Sonia Gandhi in National Herald Case, Congress Holds Nationwide Protests

As per reports, the 75-year-old Congress president answered 28 questions asked by the probe agency. The agency’s case is based on a trial court order that allowed the Income Tax Department to probe the dealings of the National Herald newspaper and conduct a tax assessment of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.