Terrorism is one of the evils that is plaguing our society and no country is immune. Anti-Terrorism Day is observed on May 21 in India every year. Most of the youth who take to terrorist activties in the name of freedom and justice and brainwashed by the extremist groups. In order to educate the people of the country about the dangers of terrorism and to wean off the young minds from this destrictive ideology, today is observed as Anti-Terrorism Day in our country.

The Central government announced the Anti-Terrorism Day after the assasiation of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on May 21, 1991. He was killed by a suicide bomber durng a campaign in Tamil Nadu. The then VP Singh government decided to observe May 21 as National Anti-Terrorism Day.

Also Read: Rise of Honour Killings in Telangana A Grave Concern

On this day, all the Central government employees take the pledge against terrorism. “We, the people of India, having abiding faith in our country’s tradition of non-violence and tolerance, hereby solemnly affirm to oppose with our strength, all forms of terrorism and violence. We pledge to uphold and promote peace, social harmony, and understanding among all fellow human beings and fight the forces of disruption threatening human lives and values.