As the nation is observing 2nd Partition Horrors Remembrance Day on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to those who lost their lives in the communal riots during the partition of India and Pakistan. He also hailed the resilience and grit shown by those suffered during the tragic period.

“Today, on #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay, I pay homage to all those who lost their lives during partition, and applaud the resilience as well as grit of all those who suffered during that tragic period of our history,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

It may be recalled here that PM Modi had last year announced that August 14 will be observed as ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’.

“Partition's pains can never be forgotten. Millions of our sisters and brothers were displaced and many lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence. In memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, August 14 will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day,” PM Modi had said.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath also paid tribute to those who lost their lives during the partition and extended condolences to their families.

“Lakhs of innocent civilians lost their lives and crores of citizens suffered inhuman suffering during the sad Partition of India due to the destructive religious mindset,” he wrote on Twitter in Hindi.

विध्वंसात्मक मजहबी मानसिकता के कारण हुए दुःखद भारत-विभाजन के दौरान लाखों निर्दोष नागरिकों ने अपनी जान गंवाई और करोड़ों नागरिकों को अमानवीय पीड़ा झेलनी पड़ी। आज 'विभाजन विभीषिका स्मृति दिवस' पर बलिदान हुए हुतात्माओं को विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। उनके परिजनों के प्रति मेरी संवेदनाएं हैं। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 14, 2022

Meanwhile, Congress alleged that the BJP-led central government is using the traumatic historical event like partition as fodder to fuel the current political battles. Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Sunday said the politics of hate will be defeated, adding lakhs upon lakhs were displaced and lost their lives during the Partition.

“The tragedy of partition cannot be misused to fuel hate and prejudice. The truth is Savarkar originated two-nation theory and Jinnah perfected it. Sardar Patel wrote, ‘I felt that if we did not accept partition, India would be split into many bits and would be completely ruined,” Ramesh wrote in a media statement.