India To Observe One-day National Mourning For Shinzo Abe's Death Tomorrow

Following the news of Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a one-day national mourning as a mark of respect.

Narendra Modi tweeted, “As a mark of our deepest respect for former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo, a one day national mourning shall be observed on 9 July 2022.”

"I am shocked and saddened beyond words at the tragic demise of one of my dearest friends, Shinzo Abe. He was a towering global statesman, an outstanding leader, and a remarkable administrator. He dedicated his life to make Japan and the world a better place." said PM Modi in a tweet.

The Prime Minister also stated that his association with Shinzo Abe went back to the times when he was Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Remembering Abe’s contributions in India-Japan relations, the Prime Minister tweeted "Mr. Abe made an immense contribution to elevating India-Japan relations to the level of a Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Today, the whole India mourns with Japan and we stand in solidarity with our Japanese brothers and sisters in this difficult moment."

Shinzo Abe was conferred with India’s second highest civilian award ‘Padma Vibhushan’ in 2021.

Also Read: Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe Dies After Being Shot In Nara