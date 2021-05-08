India May Report Record COVID-19 Deaths By August 1st

India is struggling hard to overcome the devastating second wave of coronavirus pandemic. The government of India is taking all the measures to control the spread of coronavirus but still the number of fatalities is increasing, but the silver lining is that people who have tested positive for COVID-19 are recovering soon.

According to an editorial published in the British medical journal Lancet, India could see 1 million deaths due to coronavirus by August 1. It was mentioned that if such an eventuality occurred, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government would be responsible for that. To date, a total of 234,083 people succumbed to coronavirus.

The Lancet editorial quoted that, "India squandered its early successes in controlling Covid-19. Until April, the government’s Covid-19 taskforce had not met in months."

It further quoted that, "The success of that effort will depend on the government owning up to its mistakes, providing responsible leadership and transparency, and implementing a public health response that has science at its heart."

It is said that India should plan strategically in order to contain the spread of deadly virus. The country should increase the supply of vaccines and everyone should be vaccinated as soon as possible.

India should not hide the numbers, it should give a detailed report on what's happening in the country and should explain to the public the measures that should be taken in order to curb the spread of virus.

Lancet said that tracing and tracking should be done on a faster pace and should better understand how the new variants are coming up. It is important for the government to strictly ban conducting religious festivals and other superspreader events.

Another thing is that India which is the biggest producer of COVID-19 vaccines in India is struggling hard to provide vaccines to its own people. So, measures have to be taken to provide vaccines to the people.