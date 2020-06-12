NEW DELHI: India on Thursday emerged as the fourth worst-affected country in terms of recording the highest number of new COVID-19 positive cases. India has climbed up in terms of reporting COVID-19 fresh cases by overtaking United kingdom.

On Thursday India has reported another single day spike with more than 11,000 positive coronavirus cases. The death toll due to COVID-19 was close to 400.

Currently, there are 2,98,191 positive cases of COVID-19 as per the reports of Health Ministry officials.

India has reported the highest of 11,442 cases on June 11. Only Russia, the US and Brazil are ahead with much higher number of fresh cases than India.

India's COVID-19 cases have witnessed a major spike in the month of June.

The majority of the 11,442 cases reported on Thursday were from COVID-19 worst-affected states of Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu.

Maharashtra and Delhi have reported the highest single-day spike in terms of fresh cases and deaths on Thursday while Tamil Nadu reported second-highest jump on the same day.

Maharashtra reported 3,607 cases and with this its COVID-19 tally rose to 97,468.

In June so far, the country reported around 1,06,594 positive cases along with 3,097 deaths where India is ranked three after Brazil and the US.

Deaths reported In June alone constitutes 38 per cent of the country's total coronavirus fatalities till the date of 8,105.