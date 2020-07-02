NEW DELHI: India which is ranked in the fourth position in the world in terms of recording the highest COVID-19 cases is now just roughly 50,000 coronavirus cases behind Russia which is the third-worst affected country due to coronavirus.

India coronavirus cases crossed the 6-lakh mark with the 90 per cent of fresh cases reported from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Gujarat, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

India witnessed a spike in COVID-19 cases with 19,684 new coronavirus cases reported in the past 24 hours on Wednesday. With this, the coronavirus cases in the country rose to 6,05,068.

India reported 434 deaths on July 1 with this COVID-19 deaths rose to 17,837. A total of 3,59,671 people were completely recovered and discharged from hospitals till date.

By Wednesday night, Maharashtra reported 5,537 COVID-19 cases, 3,882 cases were reported in Tamil Nadu 3,882 followed by Delhi with 2,442 fresh cases.

There is a huge spike in the number of cases reporting across the country amid gradual lockdown relaxations permitting in the nation.

Lockdown was imposed in India from March, now the central government is lifting the restrictions in a phased manner, which has a huge impact on increasing COVID-19 cases.

On June 29, the government had announced Unlock 2.0 guidelines in all the areas, and the lockdown has been extended to July 31 in all the containment zones.

As per this guidelines schools, colleges, coaching centres and temples will remain closed until July 31. Along with educational institutions Metro services, cinema halls, gyms and swimming pools are also expected to remain closed until July 31.

India has found out a vaccine COVAXIN, which is the first t indigenous vaccine for COVID-19, which was now under human clinical trials and is expected to be available for usage in this month.

Even Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech has created an inactivated vaccine from a strain of the infectious SARS-CoV-2 virus.





