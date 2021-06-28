India Going All Out To Procure Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson Vaccines

The central government responded to questions raised by Supreme Court regarding the vaccine drive. They submitted a 380-page affidavit laying out a roadmap of the vaccine plan. Apart from local vaccines and those that received EUA in India, the country is also trying for other foreign vaccines like Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna. If these get added to the list, the drive will certainly pick up the pace.

According to the news, the centre is trying at both the highest political and diplomatic level. Nothing is confirmed as of now but the talks are going on. The agreement is in the final stages, especially with Pfizer. They are ready to supply doses to India as well. As far as Moderna is concerned, it was confirmed earlier that they will not be able to supply vaccine as of now.

In an attempt to speed up the process and make the vaccine available as soon as possible, India decided to skip the local trials for vaccines that have been approved by WHO. Foreign vaccines that received approval from WHO and other nations, will be given Emergency Use Approval in India without the clinical trials.

Also Read: Do Not Hesitate, Get Your Covid Vaccine Shot: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat

Apart from this, also responding to the Supreme Court's questions about the vaccination drive to the people below 18 years of age, the Centre briefed the Apex Court about the new Zydus Cadila vaccine and explained its plans to vaccinate all adults in the country by the end of the year. It added that a total of 186.6 crore doses are needed to vaccinate 93-94 crore people above 18 years of age.

The centre added that walk-in vaccinations have been allowed for all ages and the digital divide is not a limitation for access to vaccines. The Covid-19 jabs are now made free for all above 18 years under the new vaccination policy, it added.

With the approval of other foreign vaccines in the country, the drive will see a necessary boost.