India Gets COVID Medical Supplies like Ventilators, Oxygen Concentrators From Britain

The first shipment of Covid medical supplies, including 100 ventilators and 95 oxygen concentrators, arrived from the United Kingdom to India on Tuesday, said the foreign ministry.

Arindam Bagchi, the foreign ministry spokesman, tweeted pictures of equipment being unloaded from a German Lufthansa plane in New Delhi, describing it as "financial cooperation at work."

The United Kingdom is sending more than 600 pieces of critical medical equipment to India as the country's healthcare system struggles to cope with a massive increase in coronavirus cases.

According to the British High Commission in New Delhi, nine airline container loads of supplies will be sent this week, including 495 oxygen concentrators, 120 non-invasive ventilators, and 20 manual ventilators.