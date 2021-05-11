India To Get 4,000 Oxygen Concentrators From Hindustan Unilever Limited

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Tuesday announced that it will provide 4,000 oxygen concentrators to India to help restore the shortage of medical oxygen as the country is suffering from the second wave of the pandemic.

Under its ‘Mission HO2PE’, HUL decided to send 4,000 concentrators to the worst affected cities which include Delhi, Lucknow, Bangalore etc, the FMCG major said in a statement.

“HUL is partnering with KVN Foundation and Portea, India’s largest home healthcare company, to make the O2 concentrators available to needy patients promptly and efficiently,” it added.

Portea will have access to 3,000 concentrators, which will be provided free of charge to patients, while the remaining will be donated by HUL to hospitals in nearly 20 locations across India.

HUL, apart from O2 concentrators, will also be giving ventilators and other medical equipment required for the treatment of Covid-19 patients, including in rural areas. The company also decided to cover the cost for vaccination of its outer core of around 3,00,000 people in villages.

India, on Tuesday, reported 3.29 lakh cases taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,29,92,517, said the Union Health Ministry. While the death toll climbed to 2,49,992 with 3,876 fresh fatalities, the latest data added.