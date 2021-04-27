India Gears Up For Sputnik V Vaccine From Russia

New Delhi: India is due to receive the first batch of the imported Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine on May 1, providing a significant boost to the country's ongoing nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

The vaccine will be available to people between the ages of 18 and 44 in the country from May 1. There are two types of vaccines available in India.

However, the Sputnik V vaccine from Russia will be available from May 1st. This was stated by the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Dmitryv.

He said the first batch of vaccines would be delivered to India on May 1st. It said it would distribute 50 million vaccines by the end of the month. It is known that India gave its nod to the emergency use of the Sputnik V vaccine.

Despite the fact that the initial supplies are being imported, Sputnik V will soon be mass-produced in India in large quantities. In this regard, the vaccine's global distributor, RDIF, has signed agreements with several leading Indian manufacturers to produce up to 850 million doses per year.

The RDIF predicts that Indian Sputnik V output will exceed 50 million doses per month by summer and that it will continue to grow.

Meanwhile, Russian pharmaceutical firm Pharmasyntez announced on Monday (April 26) that it was ready to ship up to 1 million packs of the remdesivir antiviral drug to India by the end of May, pending approval from the Russian government.