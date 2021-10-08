India Foils Chinese Incursion in Arunachal Pradesh

The Indian and Chinese troops engaged in yet another face-off in Arunachal Sector last week as there is a difference in the perception of the Line of Actual Control. The engagement between the two sides lasted for a couple of hours and no damage to Indian defences has been reported in the engagement.

According to the sources, Indian troops intercepted around 200 Chinese soldiers close to the border. It is said that the troops from the Indian and Chinese sides disengaged after the local commanders resolved the issue as per the existing protocols.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi at a media briefing said that he can't comment on the reports of incursions by the Chinese side and the Ministry of Defence would be able to reflect on that. He further added that "It is our expectation that China will work towards early resolution of the remaining issues along the line of actual control in eastern Ladakh while fully abiding by bilateral agreements and protocols."